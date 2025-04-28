Leighton loses one its most talented traditional craftsmen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martin settled in Leighton with his family in the mid 1980s. He was a gifted joiner with an encyclopaedic knowledge of timber who attracted loyal customers locally and from further afield. Always taking pride in his craftsmanship he quickly developed a reputation for producing work to an exceptional standard of accuracy and quality.

Despite having to frequently balance his time between caring for his elderly parents and his business for many years, his talent, skills and experience remained very much in demand.

Throughout his working life Martin delivered assignments from precision joinery to outstanding architectural carpentry ranging from fine furniture, exhibition joinery and shopfitting to church windows.

Latterly he was involved in the repair, development and restoration of historic buildings and called upon by leading contractors and discerning clients to undertake specialist assignments. Closer to home his work can be seen in Leighton, Welshpool and beyond for example, at the Raven Inn, in Welshpool and at Leighton Village Hall.

Martin grew up in Leicestershire and was a lifelong Leicester City fan. He was a private man, yet he projected an endearing sense of mischief and fun. A philanthropic and public spirited individual who read widely and had a keen interest in current affairs.

Martin hated social injustice and, he liked to help people especially friends and neighbours suffering from ill health. Local and national charities and other good causes often benefitted from Martin’s creativity and kindness. He carried out pro bono repair work and made useful quirky gifts and artefacts to support community fundraising activity.

Martin never married but had a close-knit extended family, He enjoyed spending time with his sister Helen, his brother Robert, their families, and his cousins.

He was a lapsed coarse angler who enjoyed rock music, wildlife, swimming, gardening, collecting clocks, maps, woodworking tools and manuals, attending quizzes and helping people in need. He also had a passionate and longstanding interest in railways. Following his recent semi-retirement, he was looking forward to joining the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway as a volunteer.