DX Group launches nationwide, same-day service

The new service will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year and is the natural next step in the extension of the Group’s wide range of services. These services already span the delivery of parcels, mail, 2-person and irregular dimension and weight (“IDW”) items as well as logistics, with the Group having a well-established reputation for high customer services levels. The newly-launched service will be managed by a centralised team based at DX’s operations in Wednesfield, West Midlands.

DX SameDay will provide a full range of same-day services, including ‘on-demand’ for urgent consignments and scheduled services for time-specific deliveries, in addition to contracted and multi-drop services. DX Group operates a fleet of over 2,000 vehicles, which combines both the DX-owned fleet and a contracted fleet organised through partnerships with master sub-contractors. This means that a full range of vehicle types will be utilised by DX SameDay depending on customers’ requirements, from small and sprinter-sized vans, through to 7.5t vehicles with tail lifts, and articulated lorries with box or curtain-sided trailers.

DX SameDay will be one of only a limited number of operators providing a national service and is positioned to be cost-effective, rapid and reliable, offering real-time GPS tracking and POD (proof of delivery). Customers will be able to book the service by phone, e-mail or online at any time of the day or night, 365 days of the year, with the Customer Service Team responding to enquiries within 15 minutes.

Paul Ibbetson, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, commented: "We are delighted to be extending our delivery services with the launch of DX SameDay. Many of our existing customers have requested a same-day service from us, and we believe that our offering brings together an unrivalled combination of value, reliability and nationwide reach that customers will value highly. DX has 50 years’ experience in delivering service excellence to customers who prioritise time-sensitive deliveries or whose items are high-value or critical, including in the legal, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and automotive sectors, so the launch of this service is a natural next step for us.”