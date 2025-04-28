barn54 deliver triumphant return to Whitchurch with packed show at Percy’s Cafe Bar
Whitchurch was treated to a night of vibrant live music on Friday, 25 April as German indie duo barn54 made a triumphant return to the town. Simon and Sina, the talented pair behind barn54, took to the stage at Percy’s Cafe Bar on Watergate Street, performing a free concert as part of their 2025 ‘The Shades Tour’.
Back at Percy’s by popular demand, Simon (vocals and guitar) and Sina (vocals, keyboard, and melodica) captivated an enthusiastic crowd with their infectious blend of acoustic pop rock. The duo, who travel, live, and record in their campervan while touring across Europe, called Percy’s “one of the best small venues in the UK.”
The evening’s performance was recorded live for an upcoming barn54 live album, offering fans another opportunity to relive the unforgettable night.
The duo, whose music has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, are set to expand their horizons even further with their first US tour scheduled for October.
Joining barn54 on the bill were three talented support acts: Nantwich singer-songwriter and guitarist Jonathan Tarplee, German multi-instrumentalist and composer Michel Wack, and rising Kent-based artist Madison, who recently released her debut EP.
Official photography was provided by Whitchurch-based TMR Photography.
Following the show, Simon and Sina expressed their gratitude: “We are so thankful to Percy’s Cafe Bar for having us back and to everyone who came out to support us. Nights like these remind us why we love what we do.”
For more information, visit barn54.com or follow barn54 on Instagram at @barn.54.