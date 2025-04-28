barn54 deliver triumphant return to Whitchurch with packed show at Percy’s Cafe Bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Back at Percy’s by popular demand, Simon (vocals and guitar) and Sina (vocals, keyboard, and melodica) captivated an enthusiastic crowd with their infectious blend of acoustic pop rock. The duo, who travel, live, and record in their campervan while touring across Europe, called Percy’s “one of the best small venues in the UK.”

The evening’s performance was recorded live for an upcoming barn54 live album, offering fans another opportunity to relive the unforgettable night.

barn54 - Simon and Sina – perform at Percy’s Cafe Bar (2)

The duo, whose music has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, are set to expand their horizons even further with their first US tour scheduled for October.

barn54 - Simon and Sina – perform in shades during their The Shades Tour at Percy’s Cafe Bar

Joining barn54 on the bill were three talented support acts: Nantwich singer-songwriter and guitarist Jonathan Tarplee, German multi-instrumentalist and composer Michel Wack, and rising Kent-based artist Madison, who recently released her debut EP.

Official photography was provided by Whitchurch-based TMR Photography.

barn54 perform with Madison, Michel Wack and Jonathan Tarplee at Percy’s Cafe Bar

Following the show, Simon and Sina expressed their gratitude: “We are so thankful to Percy’s Cafe Bar for having us back and to everyone who came out to support us. Nights like these remind us why we love what we do.”

barn54 - Simon and Sina – with the audience at Percy’s Cafe Bar

For more information, visit barn54.com or follow barn54 on Instagram at @barn.54.