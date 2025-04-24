Shropshire drivers warned as research reveals sleep apnoea significantly increases risk of serious car crashes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the region seeing on average 24 road collisions every day, the research, which compared over 1,500 individuals found that drivers with even mild sleep apnoea were more than twice as likely to be involved in a car crash. The risk of accidents involving personal injury was even higher—up to five times more likely for those with sleep apnoea than those without it.

Alarmingly, 80% of the most severe crashes, including head-on collisions and incidents involving pedestrians or cyclists, were caused by people with sleep apnoea.

“This is not just a sleep issue – this is a public safety concern,” said Professor Vik Veer, a leading NHS consultant and expert in sleep disorders. The data showed that these crashes occurred even in those sleep apnoea patients who did not feel tired. It seems that sleep apnoea causes reduced alertness, microsleeps or simply falling asleep at the wheel without even realising they’re unfit to drive. “Many sleep apnoea patients I’ve met regret putting their family at risk. They often only realise how tired (and dangerous) they were after treatment.”

Untreated sleep apnoea has a similar effect to driving under the influence of alcohol. This risk is however far less understood by the public. It's a requirement by the DVLA that they are notified if someone has confirmed moderate or severe sleep apnoea, with excessive sleepiness."

Sleep apnoea is a common and potentially serious condition where the airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, causing breathing to stop and start. This results in poor sleep quality and dangerously low oxygen levels. Key symptoms include Snoring so loudly it can be heard through a closed door, waking up to urinate at night, morning headaches, tiredness during the day and poor concentration or memory.

Sleep Apnoea affects 8 million people in the UK, but up to 6 million sufferers remain undiagnosed.

Professor Vik Veer continued; “Sleep apnoea often leads to excessive daytime drowsiness, making everyday activities—especially driving—high risk. Slower reaction times, lapses in attention, and sudden microsleeps at the wheel make those with OSA significantly more likely to cause accidents.”

The good news is that sleep apnoea is treatable, and a new breakthrough device, Genio® by Nyxoah, is now available free on the NHS for eligible patients.

While CPAP and mouth guards (mandibular advancement devices), remain the first-line therapies for many patients with obstructive sleep apnoea, the Genio® device offers a new innovative alternative for those who struggle with these traditional treatments. Minimally invasive, silent, and compact, Genio® delivers gentle stimulation to the tongue nerve to help maintain an open airway during sleep—offering new hope for appropriately selected patients.

“This is a game-changer,” said Professor Veer. The Genio device offers deep refreshing sleep, reduces the risks of having sleep apnoea and improves quality of life.

"Sleep apnoea isn't just snoring, it’s a potentially fatal condition for the sufferer and people who may be affected by actions the sufferer takes when they are just too tired and unable to concentrate.”

“If you feel tired during the day, even after a full night's sleep, snore loudly or have been told you stop breathing in your sleep... don’t wait, make an appointment to speak to your GP and ask about a referral to an NHS sleep clinic. The STOPBANG questionnaire is freely available online and estimates your risk of having sleep apnoea. Show the result to your GP if you have an intermediate or high risk, so a proper sleep study can be performed. Getting checked could save your life – and protect your family and others on the road.”

For more information on sleep apnoea and available treatments, visit the NHS website or speak to your local healthcare provider.