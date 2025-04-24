Soulton Hall maintains a long-standing tradition of illuminating its ancient dancing pavement with candles to mark significant occasions. This has recently been observed for the 400th anniversary of the First Folio, the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

On April 26, the hall is to illuminate the pavement again, this time as a quiet gesture during the period of global reflection following the Pope's passing. This illumination invites visitors to consider the concept of harmony. The pavement's historic pattern, and the dance it represents, are concerned with the contemplation of positive social allegories which may be found in mathematics. This is not a deeply complex or mysterious concept; rather, it's an invitation to reflect on how mathematical principles can offer insights into creating a better world. This is considered to be the nature of the Dance of Harmony from Shakespeare's 'As You Like It'.

Visitors are welcome to witness this simple, contemplative illumination at Soulton Hall between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on April 26. This is a free, unticketed event.

This custom of using light to mark significant moments has parallels in other observances, such as the recent candle display of the King's cypher at Ripon Cathedral ahead of His Majesty's coronation.