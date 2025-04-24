Optical team steps up charity fundraising effort

Colleagues at the Specsavers store at 10 Bull Ring committed to walking 100 miles each throughout the month – around 7,000 steps per day – to raise money for the mental health charity, Mind. The organisation offers advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem while also campaigning to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding of mental health issues.

Nikki Cummings, optical assistant at Specsavers, was especially keen to support Mind and says: "I’ve used Mind’s resources myself and understand what a crucial service they provide for people, so I was really grateful that my colleagues decided to take on the challenge with me. We found it tough at times but knowing that it was all for a great cause kept us going. We even arranged a 'ramble and roast' walk one Sunday where we managed to clock eight miles each, which was really motivating."

Team at the 'ramble and roast'

"Mental health problems have touched the lives of most people, including colleagues at the store, so as a team we wanted to show our support for Mind,’ comments Nicola Aubrey, store director at Specsavers Ludlow. ‘We cover a fair amount of ground in store every day, so challenging the team to complete 100 miles through the month felt like a perfect way to raise money for a charity that does fantastic work. We’re thrilled with our total of more than £1,800 and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated."

The 100 miles in March challenge has the largest mileage goal of any of Mind’s challenges. Money raised by those taking part will support Mind’s work to build a future where having a mental health problem doesn't mean waiting lists, stigma and isolation.

The challenge has the added benefit of doing wonders for the fundraisers’ wellbeing too since physical activity can help relieve stress, build confidence and manage symptoms of depression and anxiety.