Do you have a cold or hay fever? Your eyes may reveal the answer!

Symptoms like sneezing, coughing and a blocked nose can blur the lines between a common cold and hay fever. Why do some people suddenly get hay fever in later years for the first time or is it actually a cold?

Medical experts suggest that it’s the effect on our eyes that could help you tell the difference between the two and receive the correct treatment. Itchy and watery eyes? It’s more likely that you have hay fever.

With that in mind, Optegra Eye Hospital Birmingham has compiled the following guide to help you navigate the upcoming hay fever season and minimise the impact of this irritating condition on everyday life.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is an allergic reaction that occurs when pollen comes into contact with our eyes, nose, mouth and throat. Our immune system is programmed to believe that this is a threat to the body and responds by releasing histamines.

What are the common symptoms of hay fever?

The histamines released by our body cause a range of symptoms including sneezing, coughing, runny nose and itchy or watery eyes. The persistent itchiness and irritation can be distracting and uncomfortable and, if left untreated, can make it difficult to focus on daily tasks and can disrupt sleep.

How can I alleviate symptoms?

Dr. Nabila Jones, Optometrist at Optegra, offers the following advice for treating hay fever symptoms:

Antihistamines are medications that relieve symptoms and are readily available over the counter as tablets, nasal sprays or eye drops. They block histamine to reduce sneezing, runny nose and itching eyes. Non-drowsy options are ideal for daytime use and be sure to choose preservative free eye drops if you wear contact lenses.

Corticosteroid nasal sprays reduce inflammation in the nasal passages and are effective for long-term relief. Use daily for best results.

For severe cases, combination nasal sprays can relieve symptoms as they contain both antihistamines and corticosteroids for dual action.

Decongestants relieve nasal congestion but should not be used for more than a few days due to potential side effects.

Rinsing your nasal passages with saline solutions (using a neti pot or spray) helps clear mucus and allergens from the nose. This method is safe and provides quick relief from congestion.

Dr Jones also recommends a few lifestyles changes you can make to reduce exposure to allergens and help ease symptoms when hay fever strikes:

Wear wraparound sunglasses to help stop pollen entering your eyes and also protect from the harmful effects of the sun.

Rinse your eyes frequently, especially when coming in from outside, to help wash away the pollen and makes your eyes feel fresh.

Dry your clothes indoors as clothes dried outside can collect pollen that then transfers into your eyes, nose and mouth.

If you want to enjoy being outdoors, avoid morning and early evening when pollen counts are at their highest.

Vacuum regularly using a HEPA filter and dust with a damp cloth.

Shower and change your clothes after being outside, to rinse pollen from your hair and body.

Close windows at night to minimise exposure to pollen when sleeping.

Avoid keeping cut flowers in the house.

Drive with your windows closed.

