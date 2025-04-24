Countdown to.... the UK’s biggest free Big Bang science and engineering fair!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Discover how animals have been inspiring engineers and scientists and more at the UK’s biggest free science extravaganza – The Big Bang Fair takes place from Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 June at the NEC in Birmingham.

Students have fun at The Big Bang Fair held at the NEC

Every year, thousands of young people attend The Fair and take part in hands-on activities, incredible live shows, workshops and careers panels. Students aged 10 to 13 get the opportunity to hear first-hand from exciting scientists and engineers and connect with inspiring career role models.

More than 20,000 young people from across the UK attended The Fair in 2024 with 80 per cent wanting to go on to do more STEM activities.

Don’t miss out! Schools can book free tickets at: bigbang25.eventreference.com/register

