Brown Clee Young Farmers' club success at Field Day

The Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs hosted their annual pre-rally field day at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury on Sunday, 13 April. Over half of Brown Clee YFC's members turned up to compete and represent their club in the various events held on the day. Whilst they placed well in most competitions (1st in farm safety; 2nd in fencing; 5th in cookery), the highlight of the day has to be the success of getting all three Brown Clee tug of war teams through to the West Midlands Area round, which will be held at the Three Counties Show on the 15 July.

Our junior team didn't lose an end and we are so proud of them all, especially considering half of the team are new members this year and have never done this competition before. We also sent three of our new members to make a composite team with Rea Valley YFC, who came second and qualified alongside us.

Brown Clee Junior Team

Our women's team had a tough final against the reigning champions, but really fought hard and also managed to not lose an end throughout the whole competition.

Brown Clee Women's Team

Finally, our men's team gave their all and came away with second place, also qualifying for the next round.

We are so grateful to our coaches, Chris Barker and Simon Link, for all of the effort they have put into training us. Their support and expertise have been greatly appreciated in getting us ready to compete.

Brown Clee Men's Team