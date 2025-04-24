Shropshire Star
Close

Bridgnorth community continues to benefit from Wellbeing Information Hub hosted by Home Instead and partners

The second Wellbeing Information Hub took place today (April 24) at Bridgnorth Community Hospital, building on the success of the initial event and further strengthening partnerships between Home Instead, Bridgnorth Hospital, and the League of Friends.

By contributor Siobhan Davis
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

This ongoing initiative brings together a wide range of local exhibitors dedicated to supporting health, mobility, emotional wellbeing, and independent living for residents of Bridgnorth and surrounding areas. Today’s event welcomed valuable contributions from Lingen Davies Cancer Charity, Parkinson’s UK Local Group, Marches Energy, and Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms.

Each organisation offered practical advice, tailored resources, and heartfelt support—demonstrating how collaborative efforts can create real impact for the local community.

Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms, talking about accessible bathrooms.
Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms, talking about accessible bathrooms.

Fran Ash of Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms reflected on the experience: “When I first met Siobhan and learned about the incredible work that Home Instead does to support people in their own homes, I instantly felt it was something we at Ash Plumbing & Bathrooms could play a part in.

Many people being cared for at home still want to retain their independence, and we’re passionate about creating accessible bathrooms that enable that—without them feeling clinical or cold.

It was a real privilege to be invited by Home Instead Telford to exhibit at Bridgnorth Community Hospital. It gave us the chance to meet and chat with members of the community, understand their needs, and explore how we can help support them through thoughtful design.”

Lingden Davies Charity spreading awareness
Lingden Davies Charity spreading awareness

Future Wellbeing Information Hub dates include:

Thursday, 26 June 

Thursday, 31 July 

Parkinson's UK Bridgnorth Group, Awareness information
Parkinson's UK Bridgnorth Group, Awareness information

Thursday, 28 August 

Thursday, 30 October 

Venue: Bridgnorth Community Hospital, North Gate, WV16 4EU

Home Instead Sharing information about services and local group information.
Home Instead Sharing information about services and local group information.

Time: 10am – 1pm

Coffee shop open as usual

Local organisations that would like to take part in future events and have something valuable to offer the community—whether related to health, wellbeing, home support, or community engagement—are warmly encouraged to get in touch. Home Instead is always keen to collaborate with others who share a passion for improving lives in Bridgnorth.

Marches Energy Shropshire, advising people how to save money on heating.
Marches Energy Shropshire, advising people how to save money on heating.

To find out more or express interest in exhibiting, visit: homeinstead.co.uk/telford-south/blog or contact Siobhan Davis at 07903 175997 / Community@telford.homeinstead.co.uk.

Similar stories
Most popular