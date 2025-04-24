Bridgnorth community continues to benefit from Wellbeing Information Hub hosted by Home Instead and partners
The second Wellbeing Information Hub took place today (April 24) at Bridgnorth Community Hospital, building on the success of the initial event and further strengthening partnerships between Home Instead, Bridgnorth Hospital, and the League of Friends.
This ongoing initiative brings together a wide range of local exhibitors dedicated to supporting health, mobility, emotional wellbeing, and independent living for residents of Bridgnorth and surrounding areas. Today’s event welcomed valuable contributions from Lingen Davies Cancer Charity, Parkinson’s UK Local Group, Marches Energy, and Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms.
Each organisation offered practical advice, tailored resources, and heartfelt support—demonstrating how collaborative efforts can create real impact for the local community.
Fran Ash of Ash Plumbing and Bathrooms reflected on the experience: “When I first met Siobhan and learned about the incredible work that Home Instead does to support people in their own homes, I instantly felt it was something we at Ash Plumbing & Bathrooms could play a part in.
Many people being cared for at home still want to retain their independence, and we’re passionate about creating accessible bathrooms that enable that—without them feeling clinical or cold.
It was a real privilege to be invited by Home Instead Telford to exhibit at Bridgnorth Community Hospital. It gave us the chance to meet and chat with members of the community, understand their needs, and explore how we can help support them through thoughtful design.”
Future Wellbeing Information Hub dates include:
Thursday, 26 June
Thursday, 31 July
Thursday, 28 August
Thursday, 30 October
Venue: Bridgnorth Community Hospital, North Gate, WV16 4EU
Time: 10am – 1pm
Coffee shop open as usual
Local organisations that would like to take part in future events and have something valuable to offer the community—whether related to health, wellbeing, home support, or community engagement—are warmly encouraged to get in touch. Home Instead is always keen to collaborate with others who share a passion for improving lives in Bridgnorth.
To find out more or express interest in exhibiting, visit: homeinstead.co.uk/telford-south/blog or contact Siobhan Davis at 07903 175997 / Community@telford.homeinstead.co.uk.