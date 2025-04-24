Award-winning Welshpool Hub picks up another certificate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Set up in October 2022 by former Mayor Cllr Nick Howells, the Hub began as a simple warm space during the cost-of-living crisis, offering tea, coffee and a place to chat. But with the help of local residents and support from the Town Council, it quickly became much more.

Within weeks, the Hub was serving up hot meals — soup, jacket potatoes, and warm smiles — and became a lifeline for many during the cold months. The operation is small but mighty, currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays in winter and every Thursday through summer at the Assembly Rooms in the Town Hall.

Donations from across the community poured in. When the Hub asked for kitchen equipment, people responded with microwaves, toasters, panini press and water boiler. Local groups have also donated to keep the Hub running and additional funding and donations came from local quiz nights, sponsored runs and kind-hearted bequests.”

Cllr Nick Howells said: “It started with a kettle and a few biscuits and thanks to the volunteers and kindness of the community, it’s grown into something really special. This award is for everyone who’s helped out, donated, cooked a spud or washed up — it means a lot.”

The Hub has already received two other certificates — from One Voice Wales and Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) — but this latest recognition from the High Sheriff is a proud moment for everyone involved.

The Town Council thanks all volunteers and supporters for their time, energy and generosity, and encourages anyone interested in helping out to get in touch.