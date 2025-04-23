The Sound of Shrewsbury present Hive Aid

The Hive Shrewsbury is an arts and wellbeing charity situated Shrewsbury town centre. The Hive has supported and served their community for over 19 years engaging almost 50,000 children and young people; many facing complex challenges. This respected local charity, which has been the seedbed for many young people to pursue careers and interests within the creative industries, launched a campaign last summer to raise funds and stay operational.

The community continues to support The Hive and at the end of May a folk event with a difference will raise funds for The Hive. The Sound of Shrewsbury presents Hive Aid on Sunday 25th May. A complete mini one day folk festival. There will be dance workshops, Breton and British, workshops in songwriting, poetry, plus children's entertainment and two live music concerts.

We are delighted to announce that the genius Folk Legend Keith Donnelly will be sharing the top of the bill with Shrewsbury's own, Jessie Reid. Jessie featured at Glastonbury last year and we are so pleased to feature her as one of our head-liners. In addition to a bumper line-up there will be food stalls, artisanal food, Morris dancing and revelry,

Keith Donnelly, A Hive Aid headliner.

Hive Aid will take place from 10am to 11pm on the street outside The Hive at 5 Belmont as well as in the venue. Activities are ticketed. Tickets are £15. To book please visit hiveonline.org.uk. For further details please contact Sofia Lewis on 07593 514024 or email owjlou51@aol.com.