Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'Now that you are approaching 80’ was the heading

‘Age addition of 25p per week will be payable…’ so that is an increase of £1 a month, not even enough to buy a first-class stamp. To add insult to injury there were two spelling mistakes in my address. The address the DWP had written was not a valid address and their computer had not spotted it. I rang, of course, as the Government department should have my correct address, there was nowhere online to do this, only change of address. After over an hour of being on hold I was able to speak to someone and put matters right. At least I hope it is corrected now. They seemed so busy I am wondering if they are in trouble.

Blackbirds are in trouble according to the British Trust for Ornithology. Blackbirds are succumbing to a new virus and the BTO wants us to record these birds in our gardens. Once we were overrun with them. They had several broods a year and ate our fruit until we eventually bought a fruit cage and kept them away. But I have noticed in recent years that there are fewer fledglings on the lawn and few nests seem successful.

A blackbird here has become very inventive. I have hung a fat and seed filled coconut on the bird table. This is normally for the smaller birds who fly up and cling on whilst they eat. But our blackbirds cannot do that, so the male has devised a clever way of stealing the food. He flies up and quickly pecks into the fat in mid-air before falling to the ground. Of course, some fat comes away and lands down on the soil. Success! The blackbird can have his meal. I hope he avoids the virus.

I had to go for a check-up at a Telford clinic last week to see that all was well after my visit to A&E. The sat nav took us down country lanes and I was worried as we were told parking was difficult and we needed to arrive early. But we parked without much trouble and all was smart and easy with new colour codes to follow. I felt better already.