Survive The City: Broadcaster wants to know if you're up for the challenge

You’ve watched doomsday scenarios play out in films and tv dramas... Could YOU survive the ‘End of the World’

Could you cope in an abandoned urban environment, stripped of modern comforts?

A new series for a major broadcaster wants to know if you have what it takes to survive the end of civilisation as we know it.

If you’re willing to put yourself forward for the ultimate test, apply NOW.

No previous ‘survival’ experience necessary.

Applicants must be aged 18 +. Terms and conditions apply.

Closing date for applications: 1st June 2025.

Apply now https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/itvgarden7/survivethecity/welcome.html