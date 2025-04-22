Shrewsbury hosts pioneering exhibition for sight, hearing, and dementia support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event will showcase the latest developments and information from companies specialising in assistive equipment, national and local charities, as well as bringing together public, voluntary, and private sector services all under one roof.

Sight Loss Shropshire, a leading charity dedicated to supporting visually impaired people, and Community Resource, a charity committed to making life better for people and communities facing challenges in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, are proud to be partnering with Radfield Home Care’s Dementia Day for 2025, recognising the vital overlap between sensory loss and dementia care.

Exhibitors demonstrating sight loss simulation specs

This unique collaboration will allow visitors to benefit from a dual-focused event, bringing together support, information, and resources for individuals experiencing sensory loss, as well as those managing dementia.

For 2025, the event moves to an exciting new venue at Theatre Severn, offering more space, with sighted guides and BSL Interpreters available to assist visitors.

"We are thrilled to bring See & Hear to Shropshire for 2025, expanding the event to include an important partnership with Radfield Home Care’s Dementia Day. This will ensure that those living with both sensory loss and dementia have access to tailored support, information, and services," said Swan Staar-Slogrove, Sight Loss Shropshire’s Manager.

Sue Chalk, Head of Services for Wellbeing & Care, Community Resource, added: “The See & Hear Exhibition continues to grow each year, and we are excited to offer even more valuable resources to individuals, families, and carers in 2025.”

Karen Corcoran, Operations Manager at Radfield Home Care, added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Community Resource and Sight Loss Shropshire for this important event. At Radfield Home Care, we are committed to helping the nation age well, and this event is a testament to that dedication.

Bringing together over 70 organisations to offer crucial support and information for those affected by dementia, hearing, and sight loss is a powerful step toward empowering individuals in our community. It is an honour to collaborate with two such fantastic organisations to make a meaningful difference for the people of Shropshire.”

See & Hear Shropshire 2025 welcomes everyone affected by sensory loss or dementia, including families, carers, and professionals to this free event. The exhibition runs from 10am to 3pm, with no booking required.

Free shuttle buses will run between Shrewsbury train station and Theatre Severn in Frankwell throughout the day, kindly sponsored by Housing Plus Group.

For more information visit: sightlossshropshire.org.uk or call 01743 360641.