Shropshire Shufflers launch free 10K beginners programme to help locals go the distance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 12-week course is designed for anyone who is new to running or looking to return after a break, helping them gradually build confidence, stamina, and fitness — all while enjoying the support of an encouraging group environment.

Sessions take place every Monday evening at 6.50pm at The Quarry in Shrewsbury, meeting by the blue gates. No registration is needed — just turn up ready to run!

Led by England Athletics qualified run leaders and supported by friendly club members, the sessions will gradually progress from walking and jogging to completing the full 10K distance. The sessions are designed to be sociable and inclusive, with the emphasis on having fun and celebrating progress.

Debbie Armstrong, one of the club’s coaches who will be leading the sessions, said: “We’ve seen first-hand the amazing impact our beginners’ programmes can have — not just on people’s fitness, but also on their confidence and wellbeing. It’s been so rewarding to see runners go from nervous first steps to confidently completing 5K, and now we’re helping them push on to 10K.

“You don’t need to be fast or fit to start — just bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to give it a go. The atmosphere is really friendly and no one is ever left behind.”

The Shropshire Shufflers are one of the region’s most active and inclusive running clubs, with a strong reputation for helping people of all ages and abilities discover the joy of running.

Designed to make running accessible to all, the Shropshire Shufflers ’beginners’ programme is just one of the many inclusive initiatives offered by the club. From buggy running sessions for new parents to guide runners for visually impaired athletes, the club continues to provide opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to enjoy running in a supportive environment.

For more information about the Shropshire Shufflers and upcoming running programmes, visit shropshire-shufflers.org or contact coachcoord@shropshire-shufflers.org.