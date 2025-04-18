Howzat! Wolves legends support Foundation project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Seventies heroes joined the walking cricket regulars for a Friday afternoon fixture at The Way Youth Zone, and were certainly put through their paces as they batted together in what was both a fun and competitive environment.

Walking cricket is one of the many projects run by the Foundation as part of the multi-faceted Building Brighter Futures campaign, delivered thanks to funding from the City of Wolverhampton Council and Premier League Charitable Fund.

One of the strands of Building Brighter Futures covers healthy eating, nutrition and exercise, and walking cricket is delivered with the aim of improving both physical and mental health.

John Richards and Steve Daley are regular supporters of Wolves Foundation.

“I didn’t really know what to expect but it was brilliant,” says Daley, who refuted suggestions he would also be well suited to Walking Football as that is how he played throughout his career!

“I was able to get involved and play and it looks like a great activity to keep you active and mobile.

“They were a great set of lads, one of whom had come from playing walking football in the morning, and it’s a fantastic way of looking after yourself.

“I will say though, my batting partner let me down - Mr John Richards. I thought I had better let you know that.”

Richards, despite Daley’s wild accusations about his performance, also thoroughly enjoyed the session, which was preceded by a spot of conversation and some refreshments, kindly provided each week by Cadent Gas.

“It’s a long time since I have played any sort of cricket, probably about 50 years!” Wolves’ Vice-President revealed.

“So, like Dales, I didn’t really know what to expect.

“It was quite serious and properly competitive, I only had four overs batting but got a bit of a sweat on!

“But it was fantastic, all the guys coming together to socialise and enjoy a really competitive game.

“What I really liked about it was the camaraderie – they all come along and play in different teams each week but there’s a really good atmosphere and a very good social aspect as well.

“I am in my 70s now, and know how important it is to keep active both mentally and physically, and something like this is ideal.

“It’s all about doing as much as you can within your capabilities, and you can go away feeling refreshed having had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.”

The Foundation have been encouraging participants to get ‘Active in April’ and enjoy some form of exercise to ensure they keep fit and lead a healthy lifestyle.

“It was great to welcome John and Steve to our Walking Cricket session,” says Ollie Locker, Senior Community Engagement Officer with Wolves Foundation.

“It’s one of our most popular activity sessions that we run, and it shows that you don’t need to just love or play football to take part in our activities!

“Our regular activity sessions offer people the chance to enjoy some exercise but also benefit socially from getting out and about and meeting new people.

“We make sure that every session offers a warm welcome and a fun atmosphere for all levels of ability and experience.”

For more details about Walking Cricket or to express interest contact carlackasovs@wolves.co.uk.