Aldi reveals best times to shop in Shropshire over Easter weekend

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket will be open between 8am and 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday before closing on Easter Sunday to give colleagues a chance to enjoy the day with their loved ones.

Aldi stores will reopen on Easter Monday between 8am and 8pm, though customers are advised to check local store hours online for any variations over the weekend.

Aldi Storefront

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “For many of us, Easter is a time for getting together with loved ones and sharing great food – whether it be roast lamb with all the trimmings or perhaps a BBQ with the warmer weather on the way.

Aldi Easter Opening Times

“At Aldi, it couldn’t be easier to pick up everything you need all under one roof and at our unbeatable value so you can focus on what’s really important – spending time with the people who matter most.”

It comes as new research from Aldi revealed that Britain is moving away from the traditional Easter meal of roast lamb (18%), with chicken appearing to be the most popular meat (23%) and some even planning to enjoy a BBQ (13%) or a relaxed Easter brunch (16%) instead.