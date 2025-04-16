Nightingale House Hospice welcomes Welsh Government grant and calls for sustainable future for hospice care across Wales

As one of 12 commissioned hospices in Wales, Nightingale House remains an independent charity, reliant on the generosity of its community and supporters who fund approximately 80% of its running costs every year. The hospice provides exceptional palliative and end-of-life care, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support patients and their families at the most challenging of times.

Lauren Emberton, Chief Executive of Nightingale House Hospice, said: "We are incredibly thankful to the Welsh Government for recognising the essential role that hospices play in our healthcare system. This grant has helped significantly towards the challenges we have faced at Nightingale House over the past year.

"Whilst we work tirelessly to generate income through our shops, café, donations, grants, and fundraising events, the reality is that we are unable to keep pace with the soaring cost of living and the rising salary costs linked to the NHS Agenda for Change.

Lauren Emberton - CEO Nightingale House Hospice

“We urgently need a more sustainable and fair funding model, not only to continue delivering the outstanding care our community expects and deserves but also to expand and evolve our services for those who need them most in the future. We are in ongoing discussions with the Welsh Government to secure a new, fairer funding framework for hospices across Wales."

Nightingale House Hospice

Over the past year, hospices have faced extraordinary challenges with rapidly increasing costs. Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has recognised these pressures and acknowledged the vital role that hospices play in supporting families across Wales. His support highlights the value of hospice care and the need for long-term solutions to safeguard these essential services.

The hospice extends its heartfelt thanks to its dedicated staff, volunteers, and loyal supporters, whose commitment enables Nightingale House to continue its mission in the face of ongoing financial challenges.

Lauren Emberton added: "Our team of staff and volunteers go above and beyond every day to make sure our patients and their loved ones receive the care and support they need. Without them, and without the unwavering generosity of our community, we simply could not continue. This grant is an important step, and we remain hopeful that together we can secure the future of hospice care for generations to come."