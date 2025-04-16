Five-year-old from Telford wins Aldi poster competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Roan Wilkinson was voted the winner of the supermarket’s Food Waste Action Week competition, which asked young people across the country to design a poster to encourage people to reduce food waste.

He impressed the judges with his eye-catching design, which featured brightly coloured illustrations highlighting the small ways to cut down on food waste.

The supermarket has rewarded Roan with a £250 Aldi voucher for his family, and his winning design will take pride of place in Aldi’s UK Headquarters to encourage colleagues to cut down on food waste.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “This competition has been a great way to get children thinking about how we can all play a part in cutting down our food waste. It has been encouraging to see so many young people take an interest in sustainability and express their ideas in such a creative way.

“We had lots of fantastic entries but the winning poster by Roan does a wonderful job of showing how small, everyday actions can make a big difference to the planet."

The competition was launched as part of Aldi’s Get Set To Eat Fresh initiative, run in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, which is designed to inspire students aged five to 14-years-old to cook and eat healthy, fresh food.

The programme aims to help young people to build their understanding and love of nutritious food via free online resources and a range of initiatives, see: getseteatfresh.co.uk