Trailblazing LGBTQ+ advocate and entrepreneur nominated for National Diversity Award

Celebrating their powerful work across branding, inclusion, and activism, this nomination recognises G’s decades-long commitment to creating safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals and their communities. The National Diversity Awards, taking place at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on September 19, 2025, honours individuals and organisations that promote equality and break down barriers across the UK.

G outside their home office just outside Oswestry.

G said: “I honestly didn’t know what to do when the email arrived to say I’d been nominated. The diversity awards exist to help amplify marginalised voices and improve representation of people and groups who work to champion diversity, equity and inclusion. Even being considered for one is incredibly humbling.”

G has been running their own brand design consultancy, Branding By G Ltd since 2012 and in 2020 began delivering LGBTQ+ training to small businesses, corporate and public sector organisations. G is autistic, queer and trans and uses their lived experiences to inform everything they do, whether that be collaborative brand design and consultancy or training and mentoring. G leads with compassion, curiosity and kindness and endeavours to always create spaces where people feel safe to learn, ask questions and expand their understanding and views.

With over 25 years of experience in LGBTQ+ community development, G continues to shape inclusive policies and conversations. Last year they authored When Is A Women’s Group Not A Women’s Group?, to help business owners and community leaders consider how they rise to the challenge of creating spaces that are both safe and inclusive.

Most recently, they have co-created Rainbow Wise, an innovative e-learning resource designed to deliver interactive, accessible and affordable LGBTQ+ inclusion training into schools. Studies show that in the UK, only 29% of bullied LGBT pupils say that teachers respond to LGBT bullying, even when they were present during the bullying (The School Report, Stonewall). G believes that this is commonly not because staff don’t want to intervene but because they don’t know how to, or how well supported they will be by their school or the parents will be if they do. This is why they have created Rainbow Wise.

Described as “highly informative and so very, very needed”, Rainbow Wise is built with accessibility in mind. The extensive learning resource is made up of short, bite-sized modules, interactive learning and 24/7 access to resources so that no teacher or member of school staff is ever left guessing how to handle LGBTQ+ students and situations.

G adds: “Honestly, being nominated for this award makes me slightly uncomfortable. The work I do is not about me, it’s about creating the positive change the world needs - especially for our young people - and that will always be rooted in collective action. But what this award does do is help us spread the word about the work we’re doing. It’s a chance to shine a light on the work still to be done - especially for our youth. If this nomination can help us reach more schools, young people and allies, then I will give it everything I’ve got.”

Public voting for the National Diversity Awards is open until May 14, 2025, and the number of votes received will influence who gets through to the next round of judging. The public is encouraged to show their support by casting their vote.

You can vote for G at: nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2025/nominations/g-sabini-roberts

Learn more G’s work at brandingbyg.com and Rainbow Wise: rainbowwise.co.uk