The Bike Insurer announces expanded partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The motorcycle insurance price comparison website, already a long-term sponsor of the charity’s famous Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival event, has now committed to making a donation to the lifesaving cause for every customer who purchases their motorbike insurance having been introduced to The Bike Insurer through the charity’s website.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity operates three air ambulances covering six counties across the heart of England, including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands. Their advanced pre-hospital service is especially vital for bikers; with the team responding to incidents involving bikers every four days on average.

Ed Bevis, Commercial Director at The Biker Insurer, said: “We’re always blown away by the support the motorcycling community has for air ambulance charities up and down the country, so it’s a natural extension of our existing relationship with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for us to make donations based on successful customer introductions.

“We see this as a win-win-win situation. We’re grateful for the additional customers that the charity can introduce, the charity itself benefits from increased donations and the customer gets their motorbike insurance at no extra cost but with the benefit of knowing that they’ve helped fund a charity that provides roadside, critical care to those who need it.”

Pam Batson, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are exceptionally grateful to The Bike Insurer for their unfaltering support of our vital cause and are delighted to work even more closely with them going forward.

“Not only is this the third consecutive year that they’ve sponsored our Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival, but now we can look forward to increased donations to the charity from our affiliate relationship with them. We already have great support from the biking community at large and we hope that bikers see this as another potential opportunity to show their support for the charity.”

Last year’s family-friendly event was the most successful in Bike4Life’s 12-year history, helping to raise £132,700 which could fund more than 87 future lifesaving missions for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Organisers hope for another record-breaking year, with the festival and ride out scheduled for Sunday 20th July, leaving from Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, along the M54 to the festival site at Weston Park, Shifnal, helping to raise awareness of the importance of biker safety when out on the roads.

Book your spot at this year’s Bike4Life Festival here, and learn more about The Bike Insurer and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.