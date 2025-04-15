Housing Plus Group and Cadent Foundation recognised for fuel poverty support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Their collaborative work has been named a finalist in the Best Initiative to Combat Fuel Poverty Crisis category at the 2025 ASCP Safety & Compliance Awards.

The recognition comes after the affordable housing provider, with the backing of the Cadent Foundation, developed a dedicated Energy Advice service to help customers cope with soaring energy bills following. Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has supported more than 1,000 customers and put over £500,000 back into the pockets of people through savings, grants and reduced bills.

With funding from the Cadent Foundation, HPG have been able to employ a dedicated Energy Advisor who played a key role in shaping the service. The result is a personalised support offer that includes home visits, virtual appointments, supplier mediation, and help for customers who don’t speak English as a first language or need additional communication support.

The service has also helped customers wipe out £236,000 in energy related debt, and cart out over 1,000 home energy checks to ensure people are getting the most out of their heating systems.

Customers have also received practical, low-cost items to help manage energy use, such as radiator foils, heated throws, thermos flasks, hats, gloves, air fryers, and energy-efficient lightbulbs. Alongside this, HPG has continued to support tenants with grant applications, complaints to energy suppliers, and benefits advice.

Dan Bebbington, Debt and Energy Manager with Housing Plus Group said: “We’re proud to be recognised for this work, especially knowing the difference it’s made to people’s lives. This initiative is about more than energy bills – it’s about helping people stay warm, safe and financially stable in difficult times.

“The Energy Advice Team works closely with housing and property colleagues to tackle issues such as damp, mould, and poor insulation – often hidden drivers of fuel poverty.

“We also work with customers on budgeting, debt advice, and securing essential household items like bedding and white goods through hardship funding. Where a home is no longer suitable, the team helps customers relocate to more energy-efficient accommodation.”

Julia Dwyer, Director of the Cadent Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to see our partnership with Housing Plus Group be recognised by an independent awards committee. We’ve worked closely with the team to ensure that those most vulnerable are supported in the best way possible, whether that be through financial advice or recommending energy efficiency measures that have a long-term impact on lowering bills.

"Through collaboration and partnerships like this, we continue to drive solutions which improve lives and help combat the impact of fuel poverty.”

By combining expert energy advice with housing support and financial guidance, HPG and the Cadent Foundation have created a wrap-around service that aims to provide not just temporary relief, but long-term resilience.

The winners of the 2025 ASCP Awards will be announced next month.