Try canal boating at Whixall Marina and Trevor Basin

Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, past canalside pubs, sleepy villages and into waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.

The taster sessions will be offered from 11am to 4pm, and will include free short trips on skippered narrowboats, plus the opportunity to look round holiday-hire boats.

Whixall Marina, on the Prees Branch of the Llangollen Canal in Shropshire.

No advance booking is required, and the trips are offered on a first come, first served basis. The events are family and pet friendly.

Hayden Deer, Anglo Welsh’s manager at Whixall Marina, explains: “We look forward to welcoming people to Whixall Marina to enjoy a free canal boating taster session aboard one of our day boats. This is a great way for people to find out what makes canal boat holidays so special and to have a go at steering the boat.

Anglo Welsh's Little Star narrowboat offers daily boat trips across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

“Some of our holiday hire narrowboats will be available to look around so people can see the cabins, kitchens and shower rooms on board. The Waterside Café at Whixall Marina will be open for people to buy refreshments.”

The UNESCO World Heritage Pontcysyllte Aqueduct carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee.

Cain Hughes, Anglo Welsh’s manager at Trevor, adds: "As well as free taster sessions on our days, our Little Star trip boat will also be running 45-minute trips across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct that day, with family tickets priced at £25 for two adults and two children under 16.

“We sell ice creams and cold drinks at our canal boat hire base and people can buy refreshments at the Pontcysyllte Chapel Tearoom close by.”

For more information about Anglo Welsh’s holidays and day boat hire, go to anglowelsh.co.uk or call the bookings team on 0117 304 1122.