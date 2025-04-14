Telford hearing experts are all ears and ready to help

Headed up by audiologist and store director, Aysha Siddiqa, the four-strong team at Specsavers Telford is on hand to help with all your hearing needs. From free hearing checks to assess any level of potential loss, to a full test that will give a comprehensive diagnosis and then help and advice on the range of hearing technology available.

Aysha is joined by fellow hearing expert, Duncan Vass, and the team, which also offers audiology services at the sister store, Specsavers in Newport, is completed by David Pritchard and Emily Davies, who are both wax removal and hearing aid repair specialists.

‘The team we have in Telford is skilled across a wide range of audiology services, so whatever your ear care needs, we’re here to help,’ says Aysha. ‘As with your vision, your hearing is likely to deteriorate over time, so as well as having a regular test once you turn 60, you should make an appointment if you notice any problems or issues.

‘Sadly, we know that fear and stigma mean that people are still putting off getting their hearing checked, but it’s important to remember that any hearing changes you might experience as you get older are very normal. And, if a loss is picked up, there will be a hearing aid that works for you and will mean you’ll be able to hear the sounds you’ve been missing.’

Appointments are available 9am - 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am – 5pm on Sunday, with customers able to have a free hearing check which takes between 30 minutes and an hour. Aysha and her team will be on hand to run through the wide range of hearing devices and technology on offer and discuss the best option for your budget, lifestyle and needs to help fine-tune your hearing.

You can make an appointment for a hearing check by calling Specsavers Telford on 01952 200100, popping into the store on Southwater Way in Telford Shopping Centre or heading to the website.