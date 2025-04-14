Shrewsbury law firm bolsters Wills, Trusts, and Tax team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With experience in estate and succession planning, the new hire will be based in the firm’s Shrewsbury office to support clients with complex private client matters, including estate planning for high-net-worth individuals, landowners, and business owners.

He joins Aaron & Partners following time at a Top 50 law firm in Birmingham and a Top 100 law firm in Cardiff.

His past work includes advising on estate planning for landowners with large-scale development opportunities, handling succession planning for farming families, and acting for executors of high-value estates with international assets.

Lynda Richards, who heads up Aaron and Partners’ Wills Trusts and Tax team in Shrewsbury, said: “Jake has developed a strong reputation for his methodical approach, pragmatic advice and ability to simplify complex legal matters for his clients.”

“He has significant experience with estate and succession planning, and he has also advised clients with UK and overseas assets. His local knowledge, having grown up in Mid Wales, provides him with a unique perspective, particularly when working with clients in the agricultural industry.”

Jake is currently working towards his Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Diploma, which he aims to complete in November 2025.

“I’m delighted to be joining Aaron & Partners and to have the opportunity to work alongside such a highly respected team,” said Jake.

“I’m eager to bring my experience to clients in the region – my focus has always been to provide clear, tailored advice aligned with their long-term objectives. I am looking forward to progressing professionally at the firm and am pleased that they are supporting me as I work towards the STEP Diploma, widely recognised as the leading standard for Estates, Trusts and Tax Solicitors.”