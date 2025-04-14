Covid leads to bird photography passion for Mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

“You have to get up before sunrise,” says Mark Ball, from Shrewsbury. “Rain or shine I’m at my local reserve every Saturday and Sunday, and I often stay there till noon. You get the best bird pictures in the early morning, and then by the time everyone else is getting outdoors, we’ve gone.”

Mark is a member at the Venus Pool Reserve near Shrewsbury and he became interested in bird photography when Covid restrictions were lifted.

Mark Ball from Shrewsbury.

“Macro Photography was my first interest – this is photographing subjects using high magnification,” says Mark who is married with two grown-up children. “So I could take a picture of a fly and you would be able to see the little details, such as the hairs on its body.

Moorhen taken at Venus Pool Reserve.

“I continued with my Macro Photography during lockdown, but once Covid restrictions were lifted I fancied a change. Like a lot of people I wanted to get out, and do something different after being kept indoors for so long – that’s when I started taking my bird photos.

“My dad Michael is also interested in photography and so we went to a reserve not far from us, and after one day of taking pictures that’s it – we were hooked!”

Osprey in flight at Attingham Park.

Mark, who works across the West Midlands as a digital media consultant for MNA Digital, can often be found at the bird hides at Venus Pool, but he also heads to the Long Mynd, Stiperstones, and Attingham Park to get his stunning shots.

Redpoll on a frosty morning.

Here he is able to capture a wide range of birds including Great White Egrets, Egyptian Geese, Oystercatchers and Kites. Mark says: “The picture I’m most proud of is of a Kingfisher, as they are small birds and very fast, so you need to be very quick to get a good shot.

“I’m hoping to see the Osprey once again in Shropshire this year, which is a beautiful bird of prey.

Reed Bunting taken at Venus Pool Reserve.

“However, at this time of the year there is often some fighting due to it being the start of the breeding season, as the birds can be very territorial.”

A Snipe bird taken at Venus Pool Reserve.

Mark’s photos have been used on a number of social and members sites including For the Love of Shropshire and Shropshire Ornithology.

Swan getting ready to fly.

So how do you create stunning bird photography? Here’s Mark’s advice:

Join a club like the Shropshire Ornithological Society where you can get lots of advice and tips Invest in a good camera- Mark has both a Nikon D810 and Nikon D850 For shutter speed aim for at least 1/2500th or faster for capturing sharp images of birds in flight Use an aperture between f/5.6 and f/8 for a good balance of light and background blur Be patient and get up early – most of the best photos are taken at sunrise

Swan taking off

Teal taken at Venus Pool Reserve

Mark says photography is an expensive hobby and can cost thousands of pounds. “I started with a basic DSLR camera but have top range with zoom lens,” says Mark who has been interested in photography for around 10 years.

A Wren at Venus Pool Reserve.

“Over the last couple of years more people have become interested in bird photography, because it’s more than just a hobby. There is the thrill of capturing those fleeting moments – it is a pursuit of beauty.

“I would say to anyone wanting to become a bird photographer, get the right gear and prepare for the early mornings. With patience you too can capture the majestic flight of a kite or the elusive shimmer of a kingfisher. Why not head to your local reserve and give it a try?”

A Yellowhammer taken at Venus Pool Reserve.

A Long Tailed Tit.

Black Headed Gulls in flight.

Black Headed Gull having a drink

Canada Goose landing

Chaffinch on a frosty morning

Cormorant bird

Great White Egret at Sunrise.

Grey Heron with a fish.

Greylag Goose