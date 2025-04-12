Inflata Nation Telford set to reopen - with 200,000 balls and brand new features

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inflata Nation, in Telford Shopping Centre, promises to be bigger, bouncier and with even more balls when the doors are thrown open today (12 April).

The brand new course includes a massive ball pit featuring a staggering 200,000 balls, making it the largest Inflata Nation site in the country.

New spiralling slides, games and a giant Ball-cano are also set to thrill visitors young and old.

The new-look Inflata Nation Telford

Owner Jatinder Sahota said: “We are so excited to unveil our new Inflata Nation 2.0. Our site has been extremely popular over the years and we think the new inflatables will be a huge hit with our customers.

“It’s taken months of planning and designing and we can’t wait to see what people think.”

A battlezone with ball-firing cannons and a ball fall is sure to keep families entertained come rain or shine and the dedicated under 4s area has also had a refurb for younger children to enjoy.

The new-look Inflata Nation Telford

Jatinder added: “These inflatables are state-of-the-art and guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained, whatever the weather.”

The site is open 10am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 6pm on Sundays during school holidays. All other times they are open 11am until 7pm.

Bookings for the new site are now open at inflatanation.com.