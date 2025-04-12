Grand charity raffle to raise funds for Zimbabwe aid project

Each member of the team has to raise £2,400 towards the project costs - which includes employing local builders, whom the team will be navvying for, and for basic accommodation and group travel insurance that covers working in the country.

Sylvia has already begun her fundraising activities, including planning dates when she will be giving talks to local groups in exchange for a donation, but is looking for other organizations who may like a speaker on her forthcoming project. Sylvia has organized a Grand Raffle, and is hoping to sell tickets at raffle stands in different supermarket locations in the area, including in Eccleshall, Stone & Stafford. Local businesses have been very supportive of her project and kindly donated some wonderful prizes, which to date now include:

£50 voucher from Crown Wharf, Stone

£50 voucher from Perrys Artisan Butchers & Cookery school, Eccleshall

£40 voucher from Gallery@12

£25 voucher from Charlie's Hair/Beauty

£20 voucher from Olive Italian

£20 voucher from Three Pillars Wine

Four tickets from Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre

Bottle of Champagne from James Du Pavey

£10 voucher from ChocBox

£5 voucher from The Soup Kitchen

The tickets are £1 each, with the draw being on 19 July. If anyone would like to buy tickets but cannot get to one of Sylvia's raffle ticket stands, you can phone leaving a message and contact details on 01785 851005. Or if your organisation would like to support her project fundraising by asking for a talk, or planning your own event/meeting with a raffle in aid of the Zimbabwe project, for which Sylvia could contribute some smaller prizes, this would be very much appreciated.