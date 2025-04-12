Easter plant treats for gardeners at the Dorothy Clive Garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For this special event, entry to the stunning garden and plant fair is at a special rate of just £5 which is better than half the standard garden entry price!

Martin Blow from Plant Hunters’ Fairs said: “We are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful garden. We have a fabulous line up of 25 top nurseries and artisans offering a tremendous variety of plants and garden accessories. There will be lots and lots of flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs for instant colour, plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond. Wildflowers, alpines, fruit trees, house plants and clematis will also feature at the fair.

Plant Hunters' Fair at the Dorothy Clive Garden

“If you’ve recently caught the gardening bug the nursery folk are always happy to share their expertise to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden. And there’s always something unusual and different for the plant connoisseur plus a great range of gardening accessories for those finishing touches”.

Dorothy Clive Garden

“The wonderful gardens are a joy to walk around and will be bursting with spring colour from flowering shrubs and drifts of bulbs.”

The 12-acre garden is set amidst glorious countryside on the borders of Shropshire and Staffordshire on the A51 between Stone and Bridgemere.

Beautiful Spring Gardens at the Dorothy Clive Garden

The plant fair runs from 10am-5pm on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Dogs on leads are welcome, and the tearoom will be serving light refreshments throughout the day. Entry to the gardens and plant fair is £5 and there is free parking.

Please visit planthuntersfairs.co.uk for full details including a list of which nurseries are attending.

Plant Hunters' Fair