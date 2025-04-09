Planning applications made easy with new guidance service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Before making certain home improvements, homeowners must apply for planning permission and provide their local authority with multiple documents detailing their plans. This process can be complicated and difficult to understand – especially for first timers.

To clarify the process, Planning Portal’s new Planning Guidance Service allows members of the public to book a 30-minute telephone slot to seek advice from an experienced planning officer about their specific project.

For £72, this tailored call can cover general queries, local planning policies, any constraints, exemptions or even whether they need to apply for planning permission at all. Homeowners can obtain quick expert insights, demystifying the process and providing a clear roadmap for their next steps.

Geoff Keal, CEO at TerraQuest, the operator of Planning Portal said: “We’re committed to delivering services that evolve alongside the industry changes and most importantly our customer’s needs. We developed the Planning Guidance Service in direct response to user feedback from our technical support desk.

“We understand the importance of getting the application right the first time and that for members of the public who don’t deal with the planning system day in, day out, it can be a daunting task. Yet, if homeowners don’t provide the correct information to their local authority, the application can be rejected, leading to costly resubmissions or even project refusal. By speaking to a professional before investing potentially thousands of pounds into a project, people can gain clarity on their plans and ensure they are on the right path from the start.”

Alongside offering planning advice for homeowners looking to make renovations to their homes, Planning Portal also offers a separate service for businesses looking to gain planning advice. Designed for both small and large businesses as well as commercial projects, applicants can gain clarity quickly on the viability of their project for £114 before appointing consultants.

Geoff added: “This new service aligns with Planning Portal’s vision to digitise planning applications efficiently, reducing invalid submissions and easing the burden on local authorities.”

Homeowners and businesses can book their consultation planningportal.co.uk