Money Matters: Save money on your phone deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Finding the best mobile phone deal can be a confusing process and something many of us are guilty of putting off.

But with a little planning and research, you can secure a great offer that meets your needs and budget.

The first step is to use comparison websites. Sites like uSwitch, MoneySuperMarket, Compare the Market and MoneySavingExpert allow you to compare various deals from different providers in one place.

You can filter by things like price, data allowance, and contract length, making it easier to find the best deal for your needs. Be sure to check the fine print, as some deals might have hidden costs or fees, especially with limited-time offers.

Before jumping into a new plan, take a moment to assess how much data you actually use each month. Are you streaming videos or downloading large files regularly, or do you mostly use Wi-Fi and only need a small data allowance? Many people end up paying for more data than they need.

Look at your current usage on your phone or review past bills to get a better idea of your typical data consumption. This can help you avoid overpaying for extra data you won’t use.

Some providers offer family deals for households with multiple handsets on one contract, which could be worth considering.

When it comes to choosing a phone, it’s essential to pick one that fits your personal needs. Do you need a high-end camera, a large battery, or top-tier performance for gaming? Phones like the latest iPhones or Samsung Galaxy models might offer cutting-edge features, but they often come with a hefty price tag.

If you don’t need to do anything too fancy, you can consider mid-range options or older model.

If your contract is coming to an end and you’re still happy with your current handset, consider switching to a SIM-only deal. SIM-only plans often offer better value than upgrading to a new phone, especially if your existing phone is still in great condition.

These plans typically come with flexible contract lengths and lower monthly costs, making them an excellent choice for those who don’t need a new phone.

Make sure to check the coverage from different providers before signing up to a new contract. Not all networks offer the same signal strength in different locations, especially if you live in a rural area.

Don’t forget to check cashback websites like TopCashback or Quidco before making your purchase for an extra saving.

Finally, before switching – or if you don’t want to switch at all after checking out the alternative options – try haggling with your provider to see if they can offer you a better deal.