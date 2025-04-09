Local runner takes on back-to-back marathons for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A determined local runner, Tom, is preparing to take on a monumental challenge—running both the Boston and London Marathons back-to-back—to raise money for children in need. The fundraiser, titled "Boston2London4Kids," is supporting two charities: WAAMAD (UK) and Cradles 2 Crayons (USA), which provide essential support and resources to underprivileged children.

With an ambitious fundraising goal of £15,000, the runner has already made great strides, securing a growing amount in donations as contributions continue to come in. The challenge reflects not only a test of endurance but also a passionate commitment to making a difference in the lives of children who need it most.

Speaking about the challenge, Tom expressed gratitude for the support received so far and encouraged others to contribute. "Every donation, big or small, helps provide essential resources for children who need them the most. Running these marathons is tough, but knowing it’s making a real impact keeps me going."

The campaign is gaining traction, and supporters can contribute via the official JustGiving page: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/boston2london4kids.

In addition to personal donations, the fundraiser welcomes corporate sponsorships, social media shares, and local partnerships to help boost awareness and reach the target goal.

For those looking to help, whether through financial contributions or by spreading the word, this is a chance to support a truly inspiring mission - running two world-famous marathons for a cause that changes children's lives.

Stay tuned for updates as the challenge unfolds!