Annual Cycle Jumble returns this weekend to Llandrindod Wells

The National Cycle Museum in Llandrindod Wells will be holding its annual Cycle Jumble this weekend.

By contributor freda davies
Published

Come along and find those cycle parts of all ages that you may be looking for!

Event details

  • Where: Cefnllys School, Llandrindod Wells

  • When: Saturday, 12 April

  • Time: 8.30am to 11.30am 

Plenty of free parking available, and the museum in the Automobile Palace will be open 9am to 1pm.

