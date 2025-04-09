Annual Cycle Jumble returns this weekend to Llandrindod Wells
The National Cycle Museum in Llandrindod Wells will be holding its annual Cycle Jumble this weekend.
Come along and find those cycle parts of all ages that you may be looking for!
Event details
Where: Cefnllys School, Llandrindod Wells
When: Saturday, 12 April
Time: 8.30am to 11.30am
Plenty of free parking available, and the museum in the Automobile Palace will be open 9am to 1pm.