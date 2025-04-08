Interior designer unveils aspects of new Telford show homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The three bedroom Hadley and the four bedroom Hollinwood style homes have been transformed into gorgeous and thoughtful spaces which anyone looking for interior design inspiration can take notes from.

Andy Richardson, Director at Edward Thomas Interiors, said: “We designed the Hadley with a modern farmhouse aesthetic, with a bold ochre and teal colour palette.

“The Hollinwood, on the other hand, follows the ‘quiet luxury’ trend with sumptuous fabric choices, dusky pink and brass accents, and an elegant Alice in Wonderland inspired décor.”

The single bedroom in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow

Edward Thomas created the farmhouse feel in the Hadley by using warming shades or ochre and teal, natural woods and large, deep sofas in the living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The main bedroom of the Hollinwood show home at Hughes Meadow

Andy continued: “Panelling to these rooms shows how house hunters can create eye catching wall treatments. In the living room, half-height panelling acts as a backdrop for the two sofas, while the kitchen has individual panels with textured wallpaper to frame a trio of modern artwork.

The kitchen dining room in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow

“One of our favourite rooms in this show homes is the child’s bedroom which has a playful dragon theme. Softer shades of the Hadley’s base colour palette are found here, together with adorable accessories and artwork to bring the theme to life.”

The Hollinwood’s design took its cues from the nearby Wonderland woodland and adventure park, one of Telford’s popular attractions for families.

The Alice in Wonderland theme can be found throughout the Hollinwood, from subtle light fittings and sophisticated wallpaper art to the striking playing card wallpaper in the downstairs cloakroom.

Andy said: “The two magnificent teenage bedrooms are emblazoned with Alice in Wonderland and Cheshire Cat designs. These are not to be missed!”

“The detail and texture in this house are what I’m hoping house hunters will enjoy discovering, and there’s an element of drama in every room.

“For example, the living room has a bespoke upholstered coffee table with piped edging in a rich charcoal colour; the guest bedroom has an unexpected panelled ceiling, and we’ve even used a velvet blind in the Alice in Wonderland bedroom.”

Hughes Meadow can be found on Milners Lane in Lawley, Telford, and currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes with prices starting from £280,000.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the David Wilson Homes in Shropshire website.