Businesses invited to add a splash of colour to town this summer

Oswestry Town Council’s hanging basket scheme is run annually as part of the town’s award-winning floral displays.

Enhancing the town and brightening the days of townsfolk and visitors alike, the basket displays outside local businesses really add to the beauty of Oswestry.

Letters inviting businesses to add a splash of colour to their premises as part of this year’s summer displays are going out today.

The council-subsidised cost for each hanging basket, planted with peat free compost and vibrant summer bedding plants, is £27 including fitting and adding any new brackets. To have them watered throughout the season, there is an additional charge of £60.

Businesses have until Monday, 28 April to register for this summer’s scheme, and baskets will be installed in early June.

If you would like to join the scheme email: louisehumphreys@oswestry-tc.gov.uk or phone: 01691 680222.