Shropshire housing developer highlights homes and money saving schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located just five miles from the centre of Telford and two miles from the historic market town of Wellington, Silkin Meadows provides house hunters with a fantastic mix of the rural lifestyle and accessible travel links via the M54 and M6.

The Mewstone style home is a property that Barratt Homes is eager for house hunters to consider, especially those who are seeking their first ever home.

The three-bedroom home is ideal for first-time buyers who are keen to start or grow their families. This spacious home is available with the Deposit Boost scheme, which can increase a home buyer’s deposit by 5%, and comes with an upgraded kitchen and flooring included.

BWM - The lounge of the Martham show home at Silkin Meadows

Customers who may be interested in viewing a decorated Mewstone can visit the nearby Talbot Place development in Whitchurch, which can provide customers the chance to see how its design can best be utilised.

BWM - The kitchen and dining area of the Knightwood show home at Silkin Meadows

The other house type that Barratt Homes is keen to highlight is the larger four bedroom Rowan style home. This property was designed to be ideal for second-steppers and larger families who may wish to settle into their forever home.

BWM - The show homes at Silkin Meadows in Telford

This property is applicable to the Part Exchange scheme, through which Barratt Homes can buy its customers' old homes at a fair market value. This allows its customers to avoid entering a potentially frustrating and unpredictable property chain.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are always keen to demonstrate how our expertly designed homes are suitable for a wide range of buyers, and the homes available at Silkin Meadows exemplify this.

“For anyone interested in finding a home for themselves at our stunning Apley community, I would encourage you to visit the development and speak with our Sales Advisers.”

Silkin Meadows can be found on Queensway in Apley, Telford, and has a collection of three and four bedroom homes available from £295,995.