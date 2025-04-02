Shropshire homebuilder secures HBF Five Star quality recognition for 11th consecutive year

This marks the 11th consecutive year that Lioncourt Homes has been acknowledged for its committed approach to customer service and consistently high building standards.

Launched in 2005, HBF’s National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey of housebuilders is an independent annual survey of new home buyers that monitors customer satisfaction across the larger housebuilding companies.

The survey is designed to provide buyers with information about homebuilders to help aid their purchasing decisions and to encourage excellent levels of service to be delivered.

The number of stars awarded to a company is based on homeowner feedback, including how satisfied buyers are with the finish of their new properties, the service received during the sales process, and whether they would recommend the builder to a friend.

To achieve a five-star customer satisfaction rating from the HBF means that over 90 per cent of Lioncourt’s customers would recommend them to a friend. With 2025’s five-star rating, this has now been true for 11 years in a row.

Colin Cole, Chief Executive at Lioncourt Homes, said: “I am delighted that we have been recognised for five-star quality by our customers for the 11th year in a row. We are one of only five housebuilders in the UK to achieve five-star quality for over 10 years.

“To be recognised for the quality of build, quality of design and the quality of service that is front and centre of everything that we do throughout our business is a very proud moment for Lioncourt.

“I would like to thank everyone in the Lioncourt team as well as our contractors, suppliers and professional advisors for the role they have all played in helping achieve our exceptionally high standards.

“In particular, I would like to thank our customers who place their faith in Lioncourt to deliver their new home to the highest standard.”

Lioncourt Homes provides high-quality housing at a range of developments across the Midlands and South West, including at its Shropshire developments Heritage Walk, Montgomery Grove, and The Paddocks.

For more information on Lioncourt Homes and the properties available in Shropshire, please visit the website.

Paul Newton (Customer Care Manager), Colin Cole (Chief Executive), Danny Tunstall (Construction Director), and Steve Bishop (Site Manager) from Lioncourt Homes with Stewart Baseley (Chairman of the Home Builders Federation)



