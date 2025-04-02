Claire McKeown named ‘Hypnotherapist of the Year’ for transformational work in mental wellness

With years of experience helping clients overcome anxiety, break free from limiting beliefs, and achieve lasting weight loss, Telford-based Claire has built a reputation for her results-driven approach. Her unique blend of hypnotherapy, mindset coaching, and Law of Attraction teachings has empowered hundreds to reclaim control over their lives.

“This award is a testament to the power of hypnotherapy and the incredible clients who trust me to guide them on their journeys,” said Claire McKeown. “My mission has always been to help people break through mental barriers and step into their best selves. Being recognized for this work is truly an honor.”

As an industry leader, Claire’s impact extends beyond one-on-one sessions. With her public speaking and through her Mind Mentor Academy, she provides life-changing mindset training, hosts online classes, and educates individuals on how to harness the power of their thoughts to create lasting success.

This accolade not only celebrates Claire’s expertise but also highlights the growing recognition of hypnotherapy as a powerful tool for mental well-being. Whether it’s anxiety relief, confidence building, or weight loss transformation, Claire continues to lead the way in empowering individuals to achieve remarkable breakthroughs.

For further information, head to truepotentialhypnotherapy.com

Claire Mckeown



