Birthday bonanza: Aldi set to treat shoppers in Shropshire who share its birthday

Whether it is used to stock up on groceries, grab some household essentials, or even indulge in its fan favourite Cuthbert Cake, this voucher is Aldi’s way of saying "Happy Birthday" to shoppers in honour of this shared milestone.

To enter, simply send an email to BirthdayTwinsCompetition@aldi.co.uk. 35 shoppers will be selected at random to receive the prize and winners must be able to provide valid proof of their birth date upon selection.

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 35 years of Aldi in the UK and believe that everyone should have access to an Aldi store nearby. As we mark this milestone and reflect on how much Aldi has grown since its very first store opening, we wanted to ensure our celebrations were shared with those across Britain who have been on this journey with us.”

“It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal shoppers by making their birthdays extra special this year. We hope our birthday twins enjoy this small gift from us and have a fantastic celebration."

The competition will run from Wednesday, 2 April 2025 to Friday, 2 May 2025. For full terms and conditions, visit aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-birthday-twins-competition/.

Aldi opened its first UK store in the Stechford area of Birmingham back in 1990. Today, the supermarket has more than 1,050 stores and around 45,000 colleagues across the UK.