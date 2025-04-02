A warm welcome awaits at Dawley’s Memory Cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now in its fourth year, this vital community initiative provides a welcoming and supportive space for those living with dementia, memory issues, and their caregivers.

The Memory Cafe is a place of connection, understanding, and fun. Attendees can enjoy engaging activities such as crafts, games, and social interaction, providing a chance to make new friends and find peer support. More than just a meeting space, it’s an opportunity to share stories, build relationships, and create joyful moments.

The Community Engagement Lead for Home Instead Telford South shared their thoughts: “We are thrilled to be able to continue offering these Memory Cafes, which are a valuable resource for those living with dementia and their caregivers. These sessions provide a friendly and safe space where people can come together to support one another in a non-judgmental environment.”

Members of the Dawley Memory Cafe.

No booking is required, and attendance is completely free. The cafe runs on the second Monday and last Wednesday of every month from 10am to 12 noon at Dawley Town Hall Annex, New Street, Dawley, Telford TF4 3JR.

Upcoming dates for the Memory Cafe in 2025:

Monday, 14 April – Wednesday, 30 April

Monday, 12 May – Wednesday, 28 May

Monday, 9 June – Wednesday, 25 June

Monday, 14 July – Wednesday, 23 July

Monday, 11 August – Wednesday, 27 August

Monday, 8 September – Wednesday, 24 September

Monday, 13 October – Wednesday, 29 October

Monday, 10 November – Wednesday, 26 November

Monday, 8 December

Whether you are a long-time attendee or new to the Memory Cafe, everyone is welcome. Come along, enjoy a warm cuppa, take part in fun activities, and be part of a supportive community that truly cares.

For more information, contact Home Instead Telford South at 01952 913219.