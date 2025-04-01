Reset your gut health on World Digestive Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to charity, Guts UK up to a third of the UK population experiences symptoms of IBS and it is the most common disorder of the digestive system. Women are slightly more affected than men and the usual age for patients to seek advice is between 20 and 40 years. Meanwhile Bowel Research UK explains that there are two types of IBD and that is Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis. There are up to 300,000 sufferers in the UK from these conditions. IBD is primarily a disease of the young: most cases are diagnosed when the patient is between 10 and 35 years. The disease is becoming more common across our western diets, and a child in secondary school with IBD is unlikely to be the only one in their school.

With so many people affected, across such a wide age range, it’s important to try to educate (preferably from school age) about the need to care for your gut to avoid causing inflammation. To do this, taking a ‘whole person’ approach to helping your gut calm down is vital. And to avoid the treatment which in some cases can be as extreme as lifelong steroids or surgery to remove a severely inflamed colon - where our good gut microbes live.

Award-winning registered nutritionist and gut health expert, Dr Lucy Williamson explains: “Our gut is complex, and it reacts not only to the food we eat but also to what life demands from us. Our gut-brain axis is a powerful system which often means that symptoms such as digestive issues, poor sleep and emotional health are often all linked together. So, by taking control of our gut health, we can benefit all three!”

Watercress & Spinach Pesto

But how can we manage our guts to help reduce inflammation and support common digestive issues that so many live with currently? Here are Lucy’s top tips:

Homemade Ferment

Gut Health - by nurturing our good gut microbes we benefit from the natural anti-inflammatory chemicals that they produce for us. Think of your gut microbes as your own mini pharmacy - nurturing it has broad-reaching benefits!

FIBRE, FIBRE FIBRE! The easiest way to benefit your gut health is to eat a rainbow of different plants every day - the more the better! Aim for 2/3rds of the plate to be filled with a variety of them and remember this includes all fruit and veg, legumes like peas and green beans, pulses like lentils, chickpeas and kidney beans for example, nuts & seeds, whole cereals or grains (think flaked oats, barley, rye)

different Avoid Processed Foods as much as possible - this is always part of the story to a happy gut so try to go homemade if you can. A good rule of thumb is to check labels – are there ingredients on the list that you don’t recognise as ones you have in your kitchen cupboard? Some of these, like emulsifiers, can interfere with our gut microbiome making our gut more prone to inflammation.

Consider Organic: By choosing organic you know you are avoiding hidden chemicals in your food. The cleaner you can eat the better when it comes to digestive health. It doesn't have to be expensive - dried pulses and beans for example are cheap to buy and can really bulk out a recipe to make it go much further. By choosing organic you know you're also doing your bit for nature and supporting best animal welfare too

: By choosing organic you know you are avoiding hidden chemicals in your food. The cleaner you can eat the better when it comes to digestive health. It doesn’t have to be expensive - dried pulses and beans for example are cheap to buy and can really bulk out a recipe to make it go much further. By choosing organic you know you’re also doing your bit for nature and supporting best animal welfare too Opt for seasonal wherever possible! These foods are at their most nutrient-rich and don’t forget the power of small - even the new season’s fresh mint leaves are a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory goodness!

Get clear on bread! Traditional sourdough made with just 3 ingredients - whole flour, water and a little salt, is full of goodness thanks to its slow fermentation, is easily digested with almost no gluten and natural yeasts and is a perfect example of what to look for in your loaf! Rather than avoiding bread completely - take this natural approach and benefit from its natural anti-inflammatory properties too. The slow fermentation is a great reminder to slow down our own lives a little too! Why not take an online sourdough workshop?

Traditional sourdough made with just 3 ingredients - whole flour, water and a little salt, is full of goodness thanks to its slow fermentation, is easily digested with almost no gluten and natural yeasts and is a perfect example of what to look for in your loaf! Rather than avoiding bread completely - take this natural approach and benefit from its natural anti-inflammatory properties too. The slow fermentation is a great reminder to slow down our own lives a little too! Why not take an online sourdough workshop? Dairy – lactose, the natural sugar in dairy, may be a problem for some and certain dairy proteins can be a hidden cause of discomfort too. But not all dairy is the same – for example you may be fine with fermented dairy like yogurt , or Jersey milk instead of that from the traditional black and white dairy cow, or goat’s milk instead of cow’s. Simply cutting out dairy altogether means you are missing out, not only on some valuable nutrients but also delicious foods that could actually help, like naturally probiotic dairy Kefir. It’s definitely worth experimenting until you find what works for you. Many people find goat milk kefir a fabulous, healthy alternative.

Omega 3 - this nutrient has a vital anti-inflammatory role and by far the best source is fish. If you're not a fish eater, try a natural Omega 3 supplement like kelp or algae; otherwise enjoy my simple fish recipe below!

- this nutrient has a vital anti-inflammatory role and by far the best source is fish. If you’re not a fish eater, try a natural Omega 3 supplement like kelp or algae; otherwise enjoy my simple fish recipe below! Fermented – try to eat small amounts every day – these are living foods (natural probiotics). Their good bacteria don’t live for long which is why it’s important to include them every day (there’s a recipe for homemade ferment to follow to help make your own). Great options are raw apple cider vinegar in salad dressings or as a hot tea with a little ginger root, bio live yogurt, kefir and even cheese!

Consider FODMAP - great gut health needs fabulous fibre from a big variety of plants. But certain types of fibre can cause gut flare ups. One way of checking which ones may be a problem for you is to follow a FODMAP diet for a few weeks. It's important to do this with the guidance of a Dietician or a registered Nutritionist. This might involve, for example avoiding foods that are not easily broken down by the gut, such as some types of: fruit and veg, milk and wheat products

great gut health needs fabulous fibre from a big variety of plants. But certain types of fibre can cause gut flare ups. One way of checking which ones may be a problem for you is to follow a FODMAP diet for a few weeks. It’s important to do this with the guidance of a Dietician or a registered Nutritionist. This might involve, for example avoiding foods that are not easily broken down by the gut, such as some types of: fruit and veg, milk and wheat products Stress – many of us carry tension in the background all the time because our lives are busy with many plates to spin. It’s important to recognise these tense feelings – tight shoulders, shallow breathing, an elevated heart rate, or even just a growing awareness of poor sleep for example. Build in daily calming ‘tools’ like a 10-minute meditation or try some breathing coaching. This helps our parasympathetic nervous system to calm our gut right down. Self-care is THE most important part of managing gut issues

Sleep – our gut microbiome is happiest when it also has a period of rest with no food. The easiest way to do this is overnight – not eating between 10 pm and 8 am gives a 10 hour fast which is linked with a happier gut.

Dr Lucy Williamson

It’s clear that what we eat and how we behave is key in nurturing gut health and helping to prevent the inflammation that causes common digestive health problems, so, Lucy has developed these recipes to support you:

Crispy-skinned cod, minted mushy peas and slow roasted tomatoes





A super-easy fish dish for that heart healthy & anti-inflammatory Omega 3 boost. Delicious on top of a vibrant green serving of good old British mushy peas!

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 portions of cod with the skin on

1/2 tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil and a knob of butter

1 lemon

Herbs – parsley and mint work well

Salt & pepper to taste

Cherry tomatoes on the vine and British if in season (+1/2 tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil)

160g frozen peas

A small handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

Method:

Oven 170 degrees fan

First roast the tomatoes:

Heat ½ tbsp cold pressed rapeseed oil in a baking tray in the oven Toss the cherry tomatoes (whole) in the oil with salt & pepper Slow roast in the oven for 30 mins

Next make the mushy peas:

Cook the frozen peas and place them in a blender. Add the olive oil, mint leaves, salt & pepper. Whizz everything up together briefly so that some of the peas look crushed more than blended to give texture.

For the fish:

Heat up the oil and butter in a pan Add the fish, skin-side down and sizzle while seasoning with salt & pepper Turn the fish after 2 minutes and add the zest and juice of half the lemon. Once cooked through, serve on top of a portion of the mushy peas then add some pea shoots, watercress or rocket leaves if you have. Add some sliced lemon on the side and pour the oils from the pan over the fish. Enjoy with your slow roasted cherry tomatoes.

Optional:

Add a swirl of green pesto and a drizzle of olive oil for extra flavour.

Nutrition

Marine Omega 3 is a vital part of a balanced diet. We’re not too good at cooking fish in the UK; not helped by many supermarket fish counters closing. This recipe is so easy and a fabulous way to enjoy these vital nutrients. Be sure to pour the oils from the pan over the dish so you don’t waste the healthy oils.

WATERCRESS & SPINACH PESTO

This is a brilliant recipe to get used to quickly making at home as it can add a burst of flavour to many different dishes from risotto to baked fish or grain bowls.

Makes 1 medium jar

Keeps in the fridge for 1 week

Ingredients:

25g watercress (including the stalks)

50g spinach

50g frozen peas, cooked

2 small garlic cloves

20g grated (or crumbled) parmesan

25g pecans (or walnuts which give a more bitter flavour)

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

A squeeze of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Wash the leaves and blend half of them with all the other ingredients

Add the rest of the leaves and blitz to a thick paste

Store in a sterilised recycled jar - add a layer of olive oil to stop the pesto discolouring with contact with the air then add the lid

Optional/Alternative

Experiment with other leaves when in season - basil and rocket are also great in pesto

Go foraging! Young wild leaves like nettle and wild garlic mustard add huge flavour and nutrients

Interesting!

There is growing evidence about the benefits of the bitter taste in foods - watercress, walnuts and other bitter leaves not only add wonderful flavour but the nutrients that give this bitter taste also help our natural appetite mechanism to work well (satiety) and deliver age defying antioxidants too!

Homemade Ferment

Makes 1 litre

Ingredients:

NB: If you can, use organic fruit and veg for best results.

500g white cabbage & 500g carrots

1 red skinned apple.

2 cm piece of root ginger

2 tbsps sea salt

Method:

Sterilise a 1l Kilner jar - wash out well with hot, soapy water and put in an oven heated to 140 Degrees C for at least 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely before using. Ensure all other equipment is very clean. Remove jewellery. Thinly slice the cabbage, apple and carrots - or use a spiraliser or grater for the carrot. Mix together in a large glass or ceramic bowl with the salt. Press down well to release as much liquid as possible - this takes about 15 minutes working the salt into the veg, pressing as you go. You’re aiming for your shredded veg to be limp and easy to squeeze out its water. Add in the thinly sliced ginger. Transfer to the glass jar, a little at a time, pressing each addition into the jar so that its water keeps it submerged. Once all the veg is in the jar, ensure it is fully submerged under the liquid - you can use a piece of cabbage stalk to fill any space left between the veg mix and the lid so that once closed, this keeps the veg submerged. Leave to ferment at room temperature (out of direct sunlight) for 1-4 weeks. Once opened, store in the fridge and enjoy within 4 weeks if it lasts this long! Serve as a side with salads, a quinoa lunch bowl or with cheese and crackers.

We’ve all experienced the odd stomach-ache or gripes but imagine living with the pain permanently. It’s essential to look after our gut health to prevent IBS and IBD becoming part of our lives if we can, but this needn’t be a chore when eating such fabulous food is a big part of the solution!

To find out more about gut health and its overall effect on the whole body’s health, visit lwnutrition.co.uk.