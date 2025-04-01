Children’s nursery praised for creating a special place to learn and play

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The inspectors described the team as being clearly passionate about the nursery and are dedicated to support the children to make the very best progress. Children are happy and settle well, learning is fun and kindness is encouraged giving special mention in the report to the reward for children of placing a leaf on the kindness tree.

Located in the large, characterful building and extensive grounds of the former Four Crosses Inn pub near Bicton, the nursery has been recognised for the exceptional care and support it provides for babies and children 0-4yrs as well as a strong focus on staff well-being. The areas covered in the inspection which all received a good rating across the board are the quality of education, behaviour & attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Children were described as happy and confident, and the team feel well supported, valuing the continuous professional development they receive, with inspectors praising the warm and nurturing environment that has been established throughout the nursery.

Rachel Moelwyn-Williams, co-owner with her husband Daniel, was thrilled to get the thumbs up from Ofsted: "We are delighted that Ofsted has rated Canopy Shrewsbury as ‘Good,’ it’s a reflection of the love, care, and dedication we all put into supporting the children every day”.

Daniel added: “We would like to wish a huge thank you to our incredible team, the wonderful children, and their families for making Canopy Shrewsbury such a special place to learn and play. We remain committed to growing and improving to ensure our team feels confident and that every activity enriches children’s experiences”.

Canopy Children’s Nurseries provide childcare for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers in child friendly spaces with a focus on a natural environment and a welcome home from home.

Its unique, ‘Canopy Code’ focuses learning on what their youngest children really need to develop and are encouraged to become Curious Explorers, Confident Communicators, Independent Learners and Inquisitive Thinkers.