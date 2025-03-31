Volunteer heroes help bring back wildlife with miles of hedgerow planting around Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At sessions which have been held almost every week since November, newcomers learn the basics of hedge planting, using a narrow hedging spade.

Hedgerow plantings use a a mix of native hedgerow species - such as hawthorn, hazel, field maple, crab apple and spindle - and have this year involved the trial of new plastic-free tree guards that will biodegrade safely on site.

Additional activities in the project have included hedgelaying workshops for beginners, biochar sessions, and printmaking and spoon-carving sessions, as well as a hedgerows and meadows event for landowners in partnership with invertebrate charity Buglife.

Volunteer Nathan clears dead branches from a tree at Bicton Coppice

Since 2021, CPRE Shropshire has been building up a network of volunteers, landowners and partner organisations for its hedgerow planting programme, as well as local experts who share their rural skills and knowledge.

CPRE Shropshire hedge planting volunteers

Jenny Hoare, a landowner near Oswestry said: “This new hedgerow has been a long time in the planning and was only possible through the CPRE project and the hard work of volunteers

Landowner Philip Morris of Shukers House Farm, Whitcott Keysett

“It's brought us closer to our local community and connected us to like-minded people across the county who share our vision. We hope everyone who walks this section of the Offa's Dyke Path, observing the new hedgerow will be interested, intrigued and engaged. In due course, we will welcome more wildlife to shelter, breed and thrive on the land”.

Hedgerow planting volunteers for CPRE Shropshire in the Shropshire Hills

Volunteer Sharon Davies said: “I've enjoyed every planting session in some beautiful locations and have learnt more about tree species, local wildlife and the surrounding areas. It has been a wonderful opportunity to meet other volunteers from all walks of life.

"The site hosts have been so generous with tea, cakes and sandwiches and it’s been good chatting with farmers, landowners and the wildlife centre folk to hear their ideas for future land preservation”.

Tess from Bishops Castle, attending a planting at Whitcott Keysett near Clun said: “I’ve done conservation for 20 years and this is the most worthwhile thing I’ve ever done, because you’re creating a habitat”.

At Bicton Coppice, a site near Shrewsbury owned by the Scouts, Mike Innes, a retired GP said: “You’re out with really good people - and the physical exercise, being out in nature, knowing you’re making a difference. I just love it – I look forward to each day I come out.

“Shropshire is very agricultural and there a lot of monocultures. Hedges add variety and corridors for wildlife. They allow pollinators to nest and grow. It’s really good for nature and for agriculture”.

Welder Nathan Richards, whose father Paul is warden of the Bickley Coppice Scout & Guide campsite, said: “I’ve been coming up here since I was eight probably, and it’s just an excellent woodland for young people to come and camp and spend the day enjoying nature”.

Naomi Sadler, a bookbinder from Shrewsbury said: “I enjoy coming out into the countryside and doing some practical work - it gets me out of the house,” she said.

“I found it so easy booking into sessions, and everyone’s so friendly”. She hopes to bring her six-year old stepson to a future planting session.

Rosalie Crebbin from Bridgnorth, who has done three plantings this season said: “I’m putting back into the ground what should never have been taken out”.

Caroline Cowper from Shrewsbury said: “It’s great being out in the fresh air and helping regenerate part of this hedgerow. And get the kids out and off the Xbox for the morning.

“I’d like to come back and see how it’s doing in future. It’s really nice to help out and come and give back to nature”.

Across England, the first three years of Hedgerow Heroes saw 47 miles of hedgerows revived or created by CPRE’s participating regions. In the West Midlands, local CPREs in Warwickshire and Herefordshire have joined the project for the first time this year.

Nationally, CPRE, the countryside charity, is 100 years old in 2026 and aims to mark the centenary with 100 miles of hedgerow created or restored across England.