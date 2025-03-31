Independent fuel supplier expands network with new Market Drayton depot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Your NRG drivers are ready to support both domestic and commercial customers across the region, as part of the company’s wider growth strategy, bringing its total number of depots to 18 nationwide.

“This new depot in Market Drayton reflects our commitment to investing in the regions we serve,” said Lee Reason, Commercial Director at Your NRG. “It allows us to respond more quickly to local demand and deliver the excellent service our customers rely on — whether they’re heating homes or fuelling businesses.”

The Market Drayton depot will enable Your NRG to serve a growing customer base with competitive pricing, flexible delivery options, and a customer-first approach that has seen the business deliver over 3.5 billion litres of fuel across the UK.

Your NRG tanker 2

With an increasing focus on localised support and operational efficiency, the depot opening ensures Your NRG can continue offering rapid turnaround times and tailored service across rural and urban communities alike.

Your NRG staff