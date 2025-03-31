Bella Hardy UK Tour comes to Walker Theatre Shrewsbury

Hardy, a singer-songwriter with a gift for storytelling, has earned a reputation as a boundary-pushing artist whose work continues to evolve whilst staying deeply rooted in the traditions that shaped her.

This is spellbinding folk music for the modern age – rooted in tradition but unafraid to venture into new, uncharted, and very personal territory.

With the ability to conjure and twist stories that call straight to the heart, her themes of displacement and home, lost and found love, heartache and joy, are delivered with her unique, disarming honesty, and, of course, the acclaimed crystalline voice that won her BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Singer of the Year.

With award-winning guitarist Jenn Butterworth by her side, these shows promise to be something truly special.

Speaking about the tour, Bella says: “There’s something magical about performing live, where the songs can grow and change each night depending on the energy in the room. I’ll be performing a collection of songs very close to my heart, and there’s nothing like the energy of a live show to bring them to life.”

Photo Credit Kate Chappell

Tickets £20 Tel 01743 281281 www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/bella-hardy

