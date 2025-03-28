Shropshire school launches business networking initiative to connect community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme, launched by Wrekin College, is designed to foster a thriving network of professionals, providing opportunities for collaboration, mentorship and growth within the Wrekin community.

As part of this initiative, Wrekin College hosted its first Business Breakfast Networking Event on Tuesday, 25 March at the Business School.

The session, themed ‘The Power of Connections’, was led by guest speaker Andy Goff, a technology entrepreneur and industry leader, who shared insights on how strong professional networks drive business success.

In addition to networking events, Wrekin College has launched the Wrekin Business Directory - a free platform connecting parents, alumni and local businesses.

The directory serves as a valuable networking tool, enabling businesses to showcase their services and strengthen professional relationships within the community.

The directory has already attracted a strong line-up of entrepreneurs and business owners, making it a valuable hub for professional connections.

The networking events are part of a broader initiative at Wrekin College to prepare pupils for future career opportunities.

The school is also hosting a Careers Festival on May 7, which will feature industry talks, panel discussions, business workshops, and networking sessions for pupils to engage with leading professionals.

Louise Christie, Director of External Relations at Wrekin Old Hall Trust, said: “We are excited to bring together our parent body, alumni, and local businesses to create a strong, supportive professional network.

“These events will help drive business growth, mentorship, and career development, benefiting both our pupils and the wider Wrekin community.

“At Wrekin, we believe that preparing our pupils for the future goes beyond the classroom. Teaching them business skills and exposing them to real-world career opportunities is essential in equipping them for success.