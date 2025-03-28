Shropshire author celebrates ongoing success of her two novels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In Gail Lockwood and Her Imaginary Agony Aunt, readers are introduced to Gail, a fifty-something woman facing redundancy. With her best friend Dilys, she launches a cleaning agency, all while navigating family drama, romance, and the unconventional advice of her self-imagined agony aunt. The novel’s blend of humour, warmth, and mid-life reinvention struck a chord with audiences.

Building on that success, Dilys Lloyd’s Dilemmas takes the spotlight in the second book, exploring the trials and triumphs of Dilys herself. With a charming mix of romantic entanglements, unexpected opportunities, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, the novel captures the essence of starting over—proving it’s never too late for new adventures, something Hackles knows personally having published her debut novel at 73!

Both books offer a refreshing take on friendship, aging, and embracing life’s unexpected twists with wit and wisdom.

Lynne Hackles celebrates the success of her first two novels

Praise and Availability

Both novels have garnered praise for their sharp humour, authentic characters, and heartwarming themes. Readers describe them as "funny, relatable, and refreshingly honest," making them perfect for fans of feel-good women’s fiction.

Gail Lockwood and Her Imaginary Agony Aunt and Dilys Lloyd’s Dilemmas are available in paperback and eBook formats through Cahill Davis Publishing. They can also be purchased on Amazon and other major book retailers.