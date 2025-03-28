Market Drayton Choral Society presents Carmina Comica
This will be the premier public performance of a secular oratorio with libretto by resident Chris Lowe CBE, and music by Colin Sell.
About Carmina Comica
Music for the five songs is written by Chris and his friend/former pupil, Colin Sell, pianist and joke-butt on BBC Radio 4’s Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. They describe the piece as “a comical tracing of the of choral music history of choral music the last 500 years.”
We are delighted to welcome both composer and lyricist as special guests.
Collin Sell will be entertaining the audience with ‘musings’ on his work in theatre, radio drama and silent film accompaniment.
The performance at Festival Drayton Centre Market Drayton takes place on Saturday, 26 April at 7.30pm.
Tickets: £15 / £5 under 21s, available from festivaldraytoncentre.com
The Choral Society is grateful to First Note Music Trust for their generous support.