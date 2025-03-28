Shropshire Star
Market Drayton Choral Society presents Carmina Comica

This will be the premier public performance of a secular oratorio with libretto by resident Chris Lowe CBE, and music by Colin Sell.

contributor ingrid aitken
Published
Last updated

About Carmina Comica

Music for the five songs is written by Chris and his friend/former pupil, Colin Sell, pianist and joke-butt on BBC Radio 4’s Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. They describe the piece as “a comical tracing of the of choral music history of choral music the last 500 years.”

We are delighted to welcome both composer and lyricist as special guests. 

Collin Sell will be entertaining the audience with ‘musings’ on his work in theatre, radio drama and silent film accompaniment.

The performance at Festival Drayton Centre Market Drayton takes place on Saturday, 26 April at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £15 / £5 under 21s, available from festivaldraytoncentre.com

The Choral Society is grateful to First Note Music Trust for their generous support.

By Chris Lowe and Colin Sell
