The Worcestershire Soldier Gallery at The Commandery - have your say

Residents of Worcester and beyond are invited to respond to a short survey which encourages respondents to share their local interests as well as how the new Worcestershire Soldier Gallery at The Commandery can meet their needs.

In addition to the online survey local residents are encouraged to head to a number of creative consultations taking place over the coming months. These consultations encourage people to respond to the current exhibitions at The Worcestershire Soldier Gallery and creatively think about what matters to them in terms of Worcestershire’s military history.

Dr John Paddock, Curator of the Mercian Regiment Museum said: “In the coming months we want to provide Worcestershire residents and those interested in military history an opportunity to have their say on how our new exhibition at The Commandery can reflect their interests. It’s a great moment to find out what people enjoy in our current exhibition at Worcester City Art Gallery & Museum and think about how they’d like to see and learn about Worcester’s military history in future. We encourage people to complete the survey – it takes just 7minutes – or look out for our team at events across Worcester this Spring and Summer.”

Creative consultation activity at The Commandery.

Residents will be able to share their thoughts in the coming months at The Commandery over the Easter break (15 April); at the Yeomanry Memorial Event (26 April); and the Worcestershire/WFR Regimental reunion (7 June). Events and opportunities to have your say are being added all the time and details will be shared via The Mercian Regiment Museum (Worcestershire), Museums Worcestershire and the Worcestershire Yeomanry Museum websites and social media.

Creative consultation in action.

The Worcestershire Soldier at the Commandery will see a brand-new exhibition of Worcester’s regimental displays continuing to bring together the collections of the Mercian Regiment Museum (Worcestershire) and the Worcestershire Yeomanry Museum. It has been housed at Worcester City Art Gallery & Museum since the 1970s with the current displays installed in 2001.

The museums keep the action, service and sacrifice of past veterans alive, not to be forgotten by future generations. The outcomes from the creative consultations, the views of Worcestershire people, will feed into the next stage application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and, ultimately, the final display.

The Worcestershire Soldier at The Commandery, funded through The National Lottery Heritage Fund will create an engaging and educational space that celebrates the rich military history of Worcestershire, with a focus on the experience of its soldiers. The project has also received generous support from the UK Government’s Townsfund.

The survey can be found here: form.typeform.com/to/v3M9DWrs.

For more information and to keep up to date on opportunities to have your say, visit the The Mercian Regiment Museum (Worcestershire) website or follow on Facebook.